BRIEF-Skyharbour announces $2 mln private placement of common and flow-through shares
* Skyharbour announces $2 million private placement of common and flow-through shares
TORONTO Aug 23 The Canadian dollar briefly softened to a six-week low against the U.S. dollar on Friday, after Canadian inflation data rose less than expected.
The Canadian dollar hit C$1.0569 to the U.S. dollar, or 94.62 U.S. cents after the data was released, but quickly pared losses.
The currency was still weaker, however, compared with Thursday's finish at C$1.0516, or 95.09 U.S. cents.
* Skyharbour announces $2 million private placement of common and flow-through shares
* USA Technologies Inc- On March 24 entered into a third amendment to loan and security agreement dated as of March 29, 2016, as amended
March 28 Electric bills in Georgia and South Carolina could rise more than customers expect if state utilities are left stranded by a Westinghouse Electric Co bankruptcy filing expected this week, consumer advocates said.