Azul prices Brazilian portion of IPO at 21 reais/share
SAO PAULO, April 10 Azul SA, Brazil's No. 2 domestic airline, priced the domestic portion of a dual-country initial public offering at 21 reais per preferred share on Monday.
TORONTO, Sept 4 The Canadian dollar strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada held its benchmark interest rate steady at 1 percent.
The Canadian dollar strengthened to C$1.0488 versus the U.S. dollar, or 95.35 U.S. cents shortly after the central bank statement was released, firmer than just before and also stronger than Tuesday's North American finish at C$1.0530, or 94.97 U.S. cents.
LONDON, April 11 Citi was the top bank last year in transaction banking, a segment comprising trade finance and cash management services, rankings compiled by industry analytics firm Coalition showed on Tuesday.