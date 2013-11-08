China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
TORONTO Nov 8 The Canadian dollar weakened against the U.S. dollar on Friday after data showed U.S. job growth unexpectedly accelerated in October, dodging any significant impact from a U.S. government shutdown, and as Canadian employment figures came in close to expectations.
The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low of C$1.0487 to the U.S. dollar, softer than just before the data was released and weaker than Thursday's session close at C$1.0461, or 95.59 U.S. cents.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.