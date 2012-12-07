Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
TORONTO Dec 7 Canada's dollar jumped to a one-month high against the U.S. dollar on Friday after both domestic and U.S. employment reports for November came in better than expected.
The currency touched C$0.9878 versus its U.S. counterpart, or $1.0124 , compared with C$0.9925, or $1.0076, immediately before the releases. It was Canadian dollar's strongest level since Nov. 7.
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.