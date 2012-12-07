TORONTO Dec 7 Canada's dollar jumped to a one-month high against the U.S. dollar on Friday after both domestic and U.S. employment reports for November came in better than expected.

The currency touched C$0.9878 versus its U.S. counterpart, or $1.0124 , compared with C$0.9925, or $1.0076, immediately before the releases. It was Canadian dollar's strongest level since Nov. 7.