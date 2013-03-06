TORONTO, March 6 The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada softened its stance on the need for interest rate hikes.

The Canadian dollar weakened to C$1.0328 to the greenback, or 96.83 U.S. cents, compared with C$1.0288 just before the central bank announcement and $1.0280 at Tuesday's North American close.