Namibia's central bank leaves lending rate unchanged at 7 pct
WINDHOEK, April 12 Namibia's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 7 percent on Wednesday, saying the level was appropriate to support economic growth.
TORONTO May 29 The Canadian dollar briefly hit its strongest level this session but quickly returned to its status quo on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada held interest rates steady and maintained its view that a hike is the likely next move.
The Canadian dollar touched C$1.0355, or 96.57 U.S. cents, versus the U.S. dollar after the news, before weakening back to C$1.0375. It was at C$1.8367 just before the announcement and closed at C$1.0395 on Tuesday.
GENEVA, April 12 World trade is on track to expand by 2.4 percent this year, though there is "deep uncertainty" about economic and policy developments, particularly in the United States, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Wednesday.