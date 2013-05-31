TORONTO May 31 The Canadian dollar strengthened early on Friday after data showed the country's economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the first quarter.

At 8:34 a.m. (1234 GMT) the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.0311 to the greenback, or 96.98 U.S. cents, compared with C$1.0333 just before the gross domestic product data and C$1.0300 at Thursday's North American close.