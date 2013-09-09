BRIEF-Skypeople Fruit Juice announces $2,672,500 registered direct offering
* Skypeople Fruit Juice announces $2,672,500 registered direct offering
TORONTO, Sept 9 The Canadian dollar strengthened to a session high against the U.S. dollar on Monday after Canadian building permits data hit a record, jumping 20.7 percent and far surpassing the 1 percent rise expected.
The Canadian dollar touched C$1.0365 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.48 U.S. cents after the data, stronger than just before the figures were released and Friday's North American finish at C$1.0409, or 96.07 U.S. cents.
* Skypeople Fruit Juice announces $2,672,500 registered direct offering
* Expects that reverse stock split will be effective on May 5, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: