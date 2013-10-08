TORONTO, Oct 8 The Canadian dollar firmed to a session high against the greenback on Tuesday after data showed housing starts rose more than expected in September. The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0310, or 96.99 U.S. cents, stronger than Monday's close of C$1.0313, or 96.96 U.S. cents. The Canadian currency hit a session high of C$1.0308 shortly after the data was released.