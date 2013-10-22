TORONTO, Oct 22 The Canadian dollar strengthened to a session high on Tuesday after data showed Canadian retail sales edged up in August, while a separate report showed the U.S. economy created far fewer jobs than expected last month. The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0283 versus the greenback, or 97.25 U.S. cents, a session high and stronger than Monday's close of C$1.0301, or 97.08 U.S. cents.