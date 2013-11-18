TORONTO Nov 18 The Canadian dollar hit a one-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, after data showed foreign investors bought more securities in September.

The Canadian dollar touched C$1.0415 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.02 U.S. cents, marginally stronger than just before the data was released, and stronger than Friday's close at C$1.0447, or 95.72.