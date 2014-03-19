TORONTO, March 19 The Canadian dollar extended its weakness against the greenback on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve revamped its guidance on when the U.S. central bank will eventually raise interest rates.

In a statement following a two-day policy meeting, the Fed dropped the U.S. unemployment rate as its definitive barometer of the economy's strength but made clear it would rely on a wide range of measures in deciding when to raise rates.

The loonie broke through the key C$1.12 level immediately following the statement to trade at a fresh session low of C$1.1238. The Canadian dollar was most recently at C$1.1223 to the greenback, or 89.10 U.S. cents, weaker than Tuesday's close of C$1.1137, or 89.79 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish)