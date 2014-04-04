TORONTO, April 4 The Canadian dollar firmed to a
session high against the greenback on Friday after data showed
the domestic economy added 42,900 jobs in March, twice as many
as expected.
At the same time, investors were also taking in data south
of the border that showed the United States maintained a solid
pace of hiring last month.
The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0974 to the
greenback, or 91.12 U.S. cents, stronger than Thursday's close
of C$1.1039, or 90.59 U.S. cents. The loonie hit a session high
of C$1.0961 shortly after the data was released.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)