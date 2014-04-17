TORONTO, April 17 The Canadian dollar firmed against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, rising to a session high after data showed the annual inflation rate came in stronger than expected in March.

The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0997 to the greenback, or 90.93 U.S. cents, stronger than Wednesday's close of C$1.1018, or 90.76 U.S. cents. The loonie hit a session high of C$1.0992 shortly after the data was released. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by W Simon)