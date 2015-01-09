TORONTO Jan 9 The Canadian dollar retreated to its weakest level in more than 5-1/2 years following North American jobs data, which showed Canada lost 4,300 jobs in December and the United States added 252,000.

The Canadian dollar, which had briefly traded near its strongest level of the session, hit $1.1887 vs the greenback, or 84.13 U.S. cents. This was sharply weaker than just prior to the data and to Thursday's close of C$1.1836, or 84.49 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)