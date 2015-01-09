TORONTO Jan 9 The Canadian dollar retreated to
its weakest level in more than 5-1/2 years following North
American jobs data, which showed Canada lost 4,300 jobs in
December and the United States added 252,000.
The Canadian dollar, which had briefly traded near
its strongest level of the session, hit $1.1887 vs the
greenback, or 84.13 U.S. cents. This was sharply weaker than
just prior to the data and to Thursday's close of C$1.1836, or
84.49 U.S. cents.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)