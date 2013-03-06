BRIEF-Moody's maintains stable outlook on the Spanish banking system
* Moody's maintains stable outlook on the Spanish banking system amid improving asset quality and steady profitability
TORONTO, March 6 The pace of purchasing activity in Canada slowed in February for the second straight month, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data.
The seasonally adjusted index fell to 51.1 in February from 58.9 in January. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected an adjusted reading of 57.5.
A reading above 50 on an index indicates that the pace of activity increased from the previous month.
"At the margin, it may have added to the weakness to the Canadian dollar today," said Doug Porter, chief economist, BMO Capital Markets.
The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada softened its stance on the need for interest rate hikes.
The seasonally unadjusted index fell to 51.6 from 54.8.
LONDON, June 1 British house prices fell for a third consecutive month in May for the first time since 2009, according to a survey on Thursday that underlines the housing market's slowdown since last year's Brexit vote.