BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
TORONTO, April 9 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday as gains in the financial and energy sectors offset weakness in gold-mining shares after the bullion price slipped. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 27.13 points, or 0.19 percent, at 14,399.58 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter