Nov 24 Canada's main stock index looked set to
eke out gains at open on Thursday, mirroring a modest rebound
in commodity prices, after plunging almost 2 percent in the
previous session.
Any gains might prove fragile after Germany's poorly
received bond sale on Wednesday fueled fears the euro zone debt
crisis was beginning to affect even the currency bloc's safest
haven.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a higher
open.
* U.S. markets are closed for Thanksgiving holiday.
* European shares were higher on Thursday after five days of
losses, helped by a surprise pick-up in German business
sentiment, though strategists said worries about the euro zone
debt crisis would cap any upside. [.EU]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
To receive an early e-mail of Reuters Morning News Call -
Canada -- a preview of market moving news -- Thomson Reuters
subscribers can register at [CA/MNC]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Brent crude futures rose $1 to $108.02 a barrel and U.S.
crude futures rose $1 to $97.17 a barrel as tight supply,
tensions in the Middle East and a weaker dollar all helped
support oil prices. [O/R]
* Gold rose to around $1,700 an ounce after its decline to
one-month lows this week triggered some bargain hunting, helped
by the euro's slight gain against the dollar after the common
currency hit seven-week lows the previous day. [GOL/]
* Copper rose, lifting off a one-month low hit earlier in
the session, but prices are still on track for a fourth
straight week of losses on grim views of the global economy and
the impact on demand for industrial metals. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Goldcorp Inc (G.TO): The gold miner said on Wednesday it
has entered into a $2.0 billion credit facility with a
syndicate of 15 lenders which will be used to fund growth
opportunities and for general corporate purposes.
[ID:nN1E7AM1T3]
* Mosaid Technologies Inc MSD.TO: The company posted a
second-quarter loss and suspended its dividend payment for the
quarter. Mosaid said it incurred one-time expenses of C$4.2
million in the quarter related to a special committee for the
sale review.[ID:nL4E7MN2RB]
* Sherritt International Corp.(S.TO): The company named
David Pathe its president and chief executive, replacing
incumbent CEO Ian Delaney, who is retiring from the
company.[ID:nN1E7AN093] ($1= $1.04 Canadian)
(Reporting By Chandra Ramarathnam)