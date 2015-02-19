TORONTO Feb 19 Canada's provincial securities
regulators fined wrongdoers and received compensation via
settlement worth some C$124 million ($99 million) in 2014, an
annual report released on Thursday showed.
While the patchwork of regional watchdogs have limited
ability to prosecute financial crimes themselves, some of the
biggest ones have in recent years teamed up with police to
toughen their enforcement credentials.
The number of cases concluded and proceedings commenced in
2014 were lower than both 2012 and 2013, while the size of fines
imposed jumped 65 percent from a year ago.
"Canadian securities regulators play an important role in
the enforcement mosaic that identifies and removes threats to
Canadian investors," said Bill Rice, who heads the umbrella
Canadian Securities Administrators group, which includes
Canada's ten provincial and three territorial regulators.
"Our effectiveness is enhanced by a strong spirit of
cooperation among our members and with other agencies that
allows the CSA to stay ahead of emerging misconduct trends."
In some cases, CSA member regulators settle cases against
individuals and organizations who agree to make voluntary
payments while not admitting liability.
This was the case with accounting firm Ernst & Young LLP
, which in September agreed to pay C$8 million over its
audits of Sino-Forest Corp and another China-focused
company.
In 2014, CSA's member regulators concluded a total of 105
cases against 92 individuals and 189 companies, levying more
than C$58 million in fines and almost C$66 million in
restitution, compensation and disgorgement. Five people were
jailed for a total of seven and a half years.
In comparison, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
filed a record 755 enforcement actions and obtained orders
totaling $4.16 billion in disgorgement and penalties in the
fiscal year ending in September 2014, according to preliminary
figures.
($1 = 1.2535 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp, additional reporting by Euan
Rocha; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)