BRIEF-Cordy Oilfield Services Q1 net loss from continuing operations $1 mln
* Cordy oilfield services inc. Reports fourth quarter and 2016 annual results
Dec 18 Canada's Main Stock Index
* Turns negative, down 19.81 points, or 0.14 percent, at 14,194.07 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alastair Sharp)
* Cordy oilfield services inc. Reports fourth quarter and 2016 annual results
* Wintrust financial corporation reports record first quarter 2017 net income, an increase of 19% over prior year