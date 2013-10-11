BRIEF-Ford Motor Credit Company says on March 31 issued and sold Notes dues 2019 and 2022
* On March 31 co issued and sold $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.262% notes due March 28, 2019 - SEC filing
TORONTO, Oct 11 Toronto's main stock index finished little changed on Friday ahead of the Canadian Thanksgiving long weekend, with slumping gold miners offseting gains in financial and energy stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 2.30 points, at 12,892.11. Five of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory.
* On March 31 co issued and sold $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.262% notes due March 28, 2019 - SEC filing
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.49per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* United Therapeutics announces decision from patent trial and appeal board and issuance of new patents