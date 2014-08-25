TORONTO, Aug 25 Canada's main stock index reached a record closing high on Monday as shares of Tim Hortons Inc shot up after the coffee chain confirmed it was in merger talks with Burger King. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 63.19 points, or 0.41 percent, at 15,598.74. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)