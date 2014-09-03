TORONTO, Sept 3 Canada's main stock index closed higher on Wednesday, helped by steps toward a ceasefire in Ukraine and further signs that the Chinese economy is improving. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 38.55 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,657.63. It hit a fresh record high of 15,685.13 early in the session. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)