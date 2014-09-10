TORONTO, Sept 10 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, weighed by worries about a potential rise in U.S. interest rates and an energy sector pulled lower by weakness in the price of oil. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 64.92 points, or 0.42 percent, at 15,471.89. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)