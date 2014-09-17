Nikkei extends gains, gets lift from Wall Street rally
* Investors relieved as North Korea takes no new missile steps
TORONTO, Sept 17 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday after investors digested commentary from the U.S. Federal Reserve on its outlook for interest rates following a two-day policy meeting. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 51.66 points, or 0.33 percent, at 15,458.88. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
SYDNEY, April 25 Copper eased in Asia on Tuesday, coming under pressure from investors looking to book gains after a surprise overnight lift in the London contract following a market-friedly French presidential vote.