TORONTO, Oct 27 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as weakness in the price of oil weighed on shares of energy producers and a lower bullion price was a drag on the gold mining sector. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 74.82 points, or 0.51 percent, at 14,469. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index fell. (Reporting by John Tilak)