BRIEF-BVF Partners reports 9.5 pct passive stake in Tocagen
* BVF Partners L.P. reports 9.5 percent passive stake in Tocagen Inc as on April 13, 2017 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pmO5Bn) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Oct 27 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as weakness in the price of oil weighed on shares of energy producers and a lower bullion price was a drag on the gold mining sector. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 74.82 points, or 0.51 percent, at 14,469. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index fell. (Reporting by John Tilak)
* Sl Green Realty Corp - CEO Marc Holliday's total compensation for 2016 was $17.3 million versus $23 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pMWco2) Further company coverage: