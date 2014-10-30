GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities steady as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
TORONTO, Oct 30 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as Goldcorp Inc and other gold miners tumbled after reporting disappointing quarterly results and being hit by a lower bullion price fueled by positive U.S. economic data. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 68.88 points, or 0.47 percent, at 14,458.69. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
April 30 Twitter Inc is partnering with Bloomberg Media for a round-the-clock streaming television news service on the social networking platform, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.