TORONTO, Oct 30 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as Goldcorp Inc and other gold miners tumbled after reporting disappointing quarterly results and being hit by a lower bullion price fueled by positive U.S. economic data. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 68.88 points, or 0.47 percent, at 14,458.69. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)