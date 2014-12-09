TORONTO Dec 9 Canada's benchmark stock index rose in choppy trading on Tuesday, recovering slightly from a sharp selloff in the previous session as higher commodity prices led to gains in shares of energy and gold producers.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 51.56 points, or 0.36 percent, at 14,195.73. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index ended higher. (Reporting by John Tilak, editing by G Crosse)