BRIEF-Power Corporation's president and co-CEO André Desmarais takes medical leave of absence
* Power Corporation's deputy chairman, president and co-ceo André Desmarais takes medical leave of absence
TORONTO Dec 10 Canada's main stock index posted its biggest single-day percentage drop in about 18 months on Wednesday as fears about slipping oil demand hit the oil price and shares of energy producers.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 342.78 points, or 2.41 percent, at 13,852.95. All 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Power Corporation's deputy chairman, president and co-ceo André Desmarais takes medical leave of absence
(Adds details, table, comment, byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss April 28 Net long positions on the U.S. dollar were near flat from a week earlier, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $15.29 billion in the week ended April 25, down slightly from $15.34 billion the previous week. The dollar failed to gain traction over the last few days, as U.S. Pr