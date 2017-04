TORONTO Dec 15 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, weakening further after a 5 percent-plus drop last week despite a surge in takeover target Talisman Energy Inc shares as the broader resource-extraction industries weighed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 25.91 points, or 0.19 percent, at 13,705.14. Nineteen of the 20 heaviest weights were energy or mining stocks. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)