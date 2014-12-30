BRIEF-Changyou qtrly diluted net income per ADS $0.56
* Changyou reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
TORONTO Dec 30 Canada's main stock index closed slightly lower on Tuesday as a drop in financial and energy shares was partly offset by the materials sector, which rose with the price of gold.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 23.88 points, or 0.16 percent, at 14,640.04. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Changyou reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
FRANKFURT, April 24 German pump maker Pfeiffer Vacuum said on Monday its management and supervisory board advised shareholders not to accept an improved takeover offer by rival Busch Group.