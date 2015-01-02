BRIEF-Scansource reports Q3 sales $813.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
TORONTO Jan 2 Canada's main stock index closed higher on Friday, led by energy and materials stocks in the first session of 2015.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 121.21 points, or 0.83 percent, at 14,753.65. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by James Dalgleish)
May 9 U.S. health regulators on Tuesday granted accelerated approval for Pfizer Inc's immuno-oncology drug Bavencio to treat advanced bladder cancer, marking the second approval in less than two months for the treatment developed along with Germany's Merck KGaA.