TORONTO Jan 5 Canada's main stock index recorded its biggest single-day percentage drop in about 20 months, tumbling nearly 2.5 percent on Monday, as a deepening selloff in oil prices hit shares of energy companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 360.95 points, or 2.45 percent, at 14,392.70. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)