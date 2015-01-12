TORONTO Jan 12 Canada's main stock index dropped on Monday after an oil-outlook cut by Goldman Sachs sent the commodity's prices and energy shares lower.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 119.91 points, or 0.83 percent, at 14,265.01. Five of the 10 major sectors on the index were trading in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)