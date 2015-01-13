BRIEF-Slate office Qtrly FFO per unit 0.21
* Qtrly rental revenue increased by $4.7 million to $32.3 million compared to q1 of 2016
TORONTO Jan 13 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as a selloff in copper prices sent shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd and Teck Resources Ltd tumbling, while shares of gold-mining companies eased after a recent price runup.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 77.85 points, or 0.55 percent, at 14,187.16. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Some Facebook users were unable to access Facebook briefly due to a technical issue earlier on Monday; co has now fixed the issue - Facebook spokesman Further company coverage: