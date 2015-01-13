TORONTO Jan 13 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as a selloff in copper prices sent shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd and Teck Resources Ltd tumbling, while shares of gold-mining companies eased after a recent price runup.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 77.85 points, or 0.55 percent, at 14,187.16. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)