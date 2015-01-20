BRIEF-Delphi Energy Q1 adjusted FFO per share C$0.05
* Qtrly produced an average of 8,198 barrels of oil equivalent per day
TORONTO Jan 20 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday, with a rally in the gold-mining sector offset by weakness in energy shares, as investors digested economic data from China and a global growth forecast from the International Monetary Fund.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 4.06 points, or 0.03 percent, at 14,308.44. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
LONDON, May 11 Proposals by a G20-backed task force for companies to disclose how they manage climate risks would mislead investors and distort markets, according to research by analytics and data provider IHS Markit on Thursday.