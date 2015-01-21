TORONTO Jan 21 Canada's main stock index jumped on Wednesday as the Bank of Canada cut its benchmark rate in a surprise move to minimize the impact of lower oil prices on economic growth.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 251.98 points, or 1.76 percent, at 14,560.42 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)