BRIEF-Rent-A-Center Q1 GAAP shr loss $0.13
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
TORONTO Jan 21 Canada's main stock index jumped on Wednesday as the Bank of Canada cut its benchmark rate in a surprise move to minimize the impact of lower oil prices on economic growth.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 251.98 points, or 1.76 percent, at 14,560.42 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Rambus - initiated accelerated share repurchase program with Barclays to repurchase about $50 million of common stock, with initial delivery of 3.2 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: