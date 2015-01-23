TORONTO Jan 23 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday, with strength in energy shares offset by the mining sector, as investors processed moves by the Bank of Canada and the European Central Bank earlier this week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 15.37 points, or 0.1 percent, at 14,779.35. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Leslie Adler)