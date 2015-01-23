BRIEF-Ford's China sales in April up 11 pct y/y
* China sales in April totalled 93,967 vehicles, up 11 percent from a year earlier
TORONTO Jan 23 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday, with strength in energy shares offset by the mining sector, as investors processed moves by the Bank of Canada and the European Central Bank earlier this week.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 15.37 points, or 0.1 percent, at 14,779.35. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* China sales in April totalled 93,967 vehicles, up 11 percent from a year earlier
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet took to the skies in Shanghai for its long-delayed maiden test flight on Friday, a major step for Beijing as it looks to boost its profile in the global aviation market.