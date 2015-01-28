EM ASIA FX- Asian currencies rise as North Korea concerns ease

(Adds details, updates prices) By Shashwat Pradhan May 2 Most Asian currencies climbed against the dollar on Tuesday as a slight easing in tensions over the Korean peninsula offset concerns from a softer-than-expected factory activity in China. U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday opened the door to meeting North Korea's Kim Jong Un, saying he would be honoured to meet the young leader under the right circumstances, even as Pyongyang suggested it would continue its nucl