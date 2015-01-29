BRIEF-Gas Natural Inc qtrly net income per share $0.32
* Gas Natural Inc - qtrly revenue $39.9 million versus $38.3 million
TORONTO Jan 29 Canada's main stock index edged higher in choppy trading on Thursday after a decline in energy and mining shares was offset by gains in financials and most other major sectors.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index officially closed up 33.08 points, or 0.23 percent, at 14,635.96. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Gas Natural Inc - qtrly revenue $39.9 million versus $38.3 million
* Signed a definitive agreement to acquire the entertainment division of Iconix Brand Group Inc