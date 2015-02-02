TORONTO Feb 2 Canada's main stock index ended about 1.6 percent higher on Monday as oil prices jumped on hopes that they might be nearing a bottom, sending shares of energy producers sharply higher.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 226.99 points, or 1.55 percent, at 14,900.47. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)