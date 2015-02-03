BRIEF-MEG Energy says maintenance underway at 82,000 bpd oil sands plant
* Says planned maintenance currently underway at phases 1 and 2 of 82,000 barrel per day Christina Lake oil sands project Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)
TORONTO Feb 3 Canada's main stock index jumped more than 1 percent on Tuesday as rallying oil prices benefited from a weaker U.S. dollar, sending energy shares higher.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 162.41 points, or 1.09 percent, at 15,062.88. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Shares up marginally, valuing co at about $3.8 bln (Adds Parexel declining to comment, stock price)