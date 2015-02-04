TORONTO Feb 4 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as signs of increasing U.S. crude inventories weighed on the price of oil and shares of energy companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 67.23 points, or 0.45 percent, at 14,995.65. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)