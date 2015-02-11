PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip on expected U.S. Fed rate hike in June
* Platinum hits four-month low (Updates prices, adds French election comment)
TORONTO Feb 11 Canada's main stock index advanced on Wednesday as gains in the energy and financial sectors helped offset uncertainty surrounding discussions on a Greek debt deal.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index officially closed up 38.98 points, or 0.26 percent, at 15,151.50. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Platinum hits four-month low (Updates prices, adds French election comment)
DETROIT, May 3 Automotive supplier Delphi Automotive Plc on Wednesday said that it would spin off its powertrain unit in order to focus on developing technology for autonomous driving systems, vehicle connectivity and electrically powered vehicles, sending its stock up about 11 percent in early trade.