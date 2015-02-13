BRIEF-Toyota says construction of Mexico plant continuing as planned
* as U.S. industry competition increases, we want to make sure we do not enter a price war; we plan to adequately control incentives -executive
TORONTO Feb 13 Canada's main stock index rose to its highest in almost five months on Friday as robust oil prices helped boost the energy sector, offsetting a decline in TransCanada Corp after the pipeline company reported quarterly results.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 36.29 points, or 0.24 percent, at 15,264.81. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* as U.S. industry competition increases, we want to make sure we do not enter a price war; we plan to adequately control incentives -executive
TOKYO, May 10 Japanese stocks edged up to hover at 17-month highs as a weak yen trend supported sentiment, but gains were limited by fears arising from U.S. President Donald Trump's sacking of his FBI director and North Korea's nuclear programme.