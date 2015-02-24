TORONTO Feb 24 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as a decline in shares of energy producers, following weaker oil prices, helped offset optimism surrounding Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments on the U.S. central bank's monetary policy direction.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 35.29 points, or 0.23 percent, at 15,164.97. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index fell. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)