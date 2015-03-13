BRIEF-Parkland fuel qtrly earnings per share $0.22
* Parkland fuel corporation continues strong growth with record first quarter adjusted ebitda of $70.0m
TORONTO, March 13 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as renewed concerns about oversupply and a strong U.S. dollar fueled a drop in oil prices and sent shares of energy producers lower.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 39.22 points, or 0.27 percent, at 14,731.50. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Parkland fuel corporation continues strong growth with record first quarter adjusted ebitda of $70.0m
May 2 Etsy Inc, an e-commerce site for handmade goods, on Tuesday said its chief executive would step down as it reported first-quarter profit below expectations and faced investor pressure to change course.