UPDATE 1-INCJ looking at Toshiba chip unit auction; didn't bid in first round
* Did not participate in first round, not doing due diligence (Adds comments from head of the fund)
TORONTO, March 19 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve pushed forward with a withdrawal of monetary stimulus and dropped a guideline for when interest rates may eventually rise. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 34.94 points, or 0.24 percent, at 14,334.04. Half of the ten main sectors slipped in the session. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Did not participate in first round, not doing due diligence (Adds comments from head of the fund)
JOHANNESBURG, April 18 South African miner Sibanye Gold plans to tap shareholders for about $1 billion to partly fund a takeover of U.S.-based Stillwater Mining Co, it said on Tuesday, a day after the deal secured a U.S. regulatory approval.