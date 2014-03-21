BRIEF-US FOODS AGREES TO ACQUIRE FIRSTCLASS FOODS
* AGREED TO ACQUIRE FIRSTCLASS FOODS, A PRIVATELY OWNED MEAT MANUFACTURING COMPANY BASED IN HAWTHORNE, CALIFORNIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, March 21 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Friday, with a broad-based but moderate decline offset by gains in some energy companies as crude prices rose on the possibility of Russian supply disruptions. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 25.84 points, or 0.18 percent, at 14,335.99. The resource-rich index gained 0.75 percent for the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chris Reese)
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 24 More Brazilian capital goods producers made consultations for potential loans with state development bank BNDES in the first quarter, in a clear sign of economic recovery, Chief Executive Officer Maria Silvia Bastos Marques said on Monday.