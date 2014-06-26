BRIEF-Coast Crane to be acquired by Maxim Crane Works
* Coast Crane to be acquired by Maxim Crane Works Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 26 Canada's main stock index closed modestly higher on Thursday, lifted by shares in energy and financial companies, as well as a turnaround in materials shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 56.09 points, or 0.37 percent, at 15,030.74. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish)
MONTREAL, April 20 WestJet Airlines Ltd said on Thursday it plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier in Canada in a move that would intensify competition with domestic rivals, including Air Canada's lower-priced Rouge service.